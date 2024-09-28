حمزہ بن علی کی شہادت پر ایران لبنان میں فوج بھیجنے کے لئے تیار

In reaction to the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Iran has expressed its readiness to deploy troops to Lebanon amidst rising regional tensions.

According to U.S. media reports, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for International Affairs, Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, stated that preparations are underway to permit troop deployments to Lebanon and the Golan Heights. He mentioned that Iran will initiate public registration for forces to be sent shortly, likening it to their actions in 1981. “Just as we did in 1981, we are prepared to send forces to Lebanon to combat Israel,” Akhtari said.

This decision follows Hezbollah’s confirmation of Nasrallah’s martyrdom in an Israeli strike, which also resulted in the deaths of senior Hezbollah leader Ali Karki and Nasrallah’s daughter, Zainab. As tensions escalate, Hezbollah has promised to persist in its resistance against Israel, although there is growing unease within the group as Iran has yet to take concrete actions following the recent conflicts.

لبنان، ایران، حزب اللہ، اسرائیل، حسن نصراللہ

