بُشرا انصاری نے شیشہ کی سلائی پر خوشی سے ڈھکی، فینز کہتے ہیں عمر صرف ایک نمبر ہے

Senior Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has been spotted living her life to the fullest while enjoying a very passionate and exhilarating glass slide experience during her latest visit to some foreign country, probably in Dubai, in order to film her upcoming project with co-stars Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan.
Bushra Ansari has lately taken to her Instagram handle and dropped some joyous videos of herself in which she is seen super excited and enthusiastic, like a teenage child while indulging in an enthralling glass slide escapade which has amused many, also leaving fans to say nothing but: “ Yes age is just a number for Bushra Ansari.”The above-mentioned video, making rounds on social media has been crafted by super fun Bollywood song ‘Jawan Janeman’ sung by legendary singer Asha Bhosle.
Bushra Ansari in the posted video can be seen donning a cool blue outfit with a fine makeup look and hairstyle: however, captioning the video the vivacious star added: “Aj main upar asman neechy.”It is important to note that Bushra Ansari has been seen constantly uploading some fun moments between herself and junior stars Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan who are probably collaborating with her on upcoming project.
بُشرا انصاری سبا قمر احسان خان شیشہ کی سلائی دبئی وڈیوز
