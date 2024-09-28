بلوچستان میں حملے میں سات مزدور شہدائے سلم ہوئے

Seven laborers were brutally killed, and one injured in an armed attack on a house in the Khudaabadan area of Panjgur, Balochistan .According to district authorities, armed attackers carried the residence where the laborers were staying and fired generally.

The seven men died instantly, while one survivor, recognized as Muhammad Ramzan, son of Allah Yar, was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.Sajid, son of Allah Bux, r/o MultanShafeeq, son of Faiz Bux, r/o MultanBilal, son of Shokat, r/o Multan Authorities have attributed the attack to militants from the banned Balochistan Liberation Army , who are believed to be behind the heinous assault.

A security official stated that “The terrorists, haunted by their failures, have forgotten all values of humanity and morality by targeting innocent laborers who had traveled to remote areas for work.” Security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to apprehend the attackers. “The state and security forces will thwart the ambitions of these anti-national elements funded by external sources,” added the official.

Halkı Balochistan Bomba Hırsızlık Cinayet

ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:



BOLNETWORK / 🏆 9. in PK

پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

امریکا، یحییٰ سنوار سمیت 5 حماس رہنماؤں پر اسرائیل پر حملے کا الزامحملے میں 40 سے زائد امریکیو سمیت 1200 افراد ہلاک ہوئے تھے

ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

افغانستان میں کربلا زائرین کے استقبالیہ اجتماع پر داعش کا حملہ؛ 15 افراد جاں بحقحملے میں 6 افراد زخمی ہوئے جب کہ داعش خراسان نے ذمہ داری قبول کرلی

ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

غزہ میں حماس کا اسرائیلی فوج پر حملہ، کمانڈر اور پہلی خاتون فوجی سمیت 4 اہلکار ہلاکحماس کے حملے میں 3 فوجی شدید زخمی اور دو معمولی بھی زخمی ہوئے: اسرائیلی فوج

ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

بیروت پر حملے میں حسن نصراللہ کی بیٹی زینب سمیت حزب اللہ کے 3 رہنما شہید، اسرائیلی میڈیا کا دعویٰاسرائیل کے بیروت پر حملے میں 6 افراد شہید اور 91 زخمی ہوئے، رپورٹ

ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

پشاور لائنز خودکش حملے کا مرکزی ملزم کیسے پکڑا گیا؟ پولیس نے بتا دیاپولیس لائنز مسجد پشاور میں 30 جنوری 2023 کو خودکش حملے میں امام مسجد اور پولیس اہلکاروں سمیت 72 نمازی شہید اور 157 زخمی ہوئے تھے

ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

حزب اللہ میزائل اور راکٹ یونٹ چیف اسرائیلی حملے میں جاں بحقابراہیم قبائصی کو گزشتہ روز بیروت کی ایک عمارت میں فضائی حملے میں نشانہ بنایا گیا

ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »