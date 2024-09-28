بلوچستان میں حملے میں سات مزدور شہدائے سلم ہوئے

Seven laborers were brutally killed, and one injured in an armed attack on a house in the Khudaabadan area of Panjgur, Balochistan .According to district authorities, armed attackers carried the residence where the laborers were staying and fired generally.
The seven men died instantly, while one survivor, recognized as Muhammad Ramzan, son of Allah Yar, was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.Sajid, son of Allah Bux, r/o MultanShafeeq, son of Faiz Bux, r/o MultanBilal, son of Shokat, r/o Multan Authorities have attributed the attack to militants from the banned Balochistan Liberation Army , who are believed to be behind the heinous assault.
A security official stated that “The terrorists, haunted by their failures, have forgotten all values of humanity and morality by targeting innocent laborers who had traveled to remote areas for work.” Security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to apprehend the attackers. “The state and security forces will thwart the ambitions of these anti-national elements funded by external sources,” added the official.
Halkı Balochistan Bomba Hırsızlık Cinayet
پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات
