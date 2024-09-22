بالی ووڈ میں اداکارہ عادتی راؤ ہیدری کے ساتھ تحریک سے متعلق تنازعہ

In a viral video from red carpet events, Bollywood star Aditi Rao Hydari, who has lately tied the knot with the love of her life Sidharth in a traditional wedding ceremony, has been found visibly uncomfortable and a little bit miffed by fellow star Taha Shah’s sudden but casual touch during a photo-op session which has raised many eyebrows.
It is important to mention that Aditi and Taha have collaborated together for two big hits including 'Taj' and 'Heeramandi' . Moving on, during the photo-op session, Taha placed his hand on Aditi's waist, making her feel uncomfortable. She immediately shrugged him off and looked visibly annoyed. Not just this, the actress also walked away from the red carpet and didn't even look back.
https://www.reddit.com/r/BollyBlindsNGossip/comments/1flwhm8/this_was_very_awkward_to_watch_aditi_hydari_and/ When Taha sensed that he made Aditi uncomfortable, he approached her and requested her to pose with him once. Somehow, the actress agreed and came to the red carpet once again. However, this time, she ensured to keep her distance from Taha while posing for the lens. Aditi looked beautiful in her green-hued outfit and flashed her brightest smile. Then, she thanked the paps before walking away.Taha's behaviour towards Aditi irked the netizens, and they slammed him for the same.
بالی ووڈ عادتی راؤ ہیدری طaha شاہ فلمی میلا حرکت
پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات
