اِسرائیل میں امرُان خان کے کردار پر انکشاف

ISLAMABAD - An Israeli newspaper, The Jerusalem Post, claims that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan can play a central role in changing both public opinion and military policy towards Israel.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Imran Khan made strong political rhetoric against Israel in public but internally expressed his desire to normalise relations with Israel. Imran Khan is a like-minded politician for Israel. Pakistan's Israel-friendly foreign policy has strategic advantages, but it always faces strong resistance from Pakistan's military establishment, the Israeli newspaper said.The Jerusalem Post further claims that the military establishment of Pakistan has long prevented normalisation of relations with Israel.

The Jerusalem Post says about the US election that Donald Trump's return to the White House can speed up the process of improving Pakistan-Israel relations, adding that the Trump administration can encourage countries like Pakistan to normalise relations with Israel through diplomatic and economic benefits.

اسرائیل، پاکستان، عمران خان، پی ٹی آئی، دِ جِرمِلِ

