امریکی صدر کی حکومت سے عراق میں فوجی مہم ختم کرنے کا معاہدہ

WASHINGTON - The U.S. announced an agreement with the Iraqi government Friday to wrap up the military mission in Iraq of an American-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group by next year, with U.S. troops departing some bases that they have long occupied during a two-decade-long military presence in the country.

Bases housing U.S. forces and contractors have been regularly targeted by Iran-backed militias over the last several years, and those attacks intensified late last year and early this spring after the Israel-Hamas war broke out nearly a year ago. Following the November election, American forces will start departing from Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and from Baghdad International Airport.

The Iraqi officials said some American troops may stay at Hareer base after 2026 because the Kurdistan regional government would like them to stay. But critics caution that this year’s surge of ISIS attacks in Syria across the desert border from Iraq suggest the drawdown in Iraq is a “really significant cause for concern,” said Charles Lister, a senior fellow with the Middle East Institute research center in Washington.

عراق، امریکہ، فوجی مہم، اِسلامی ریاست، معاہدہ

ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:



DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK

پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

داخلی سیاست میں مداخلت، ہونڈراس کا امریکا سے 100 سال پرانا معاہدہ ختم کرنیکا اعلانہونڈراس کی وزیر خارجہ نے سوشل میڈیا پر امریکا سے قیدیوں کے تبادلے کا معاہدہ ختم کرنے سے متعلق آگاہ کرنے کا خط شیئر کیا

ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

بنگلا دیش کا بھارت سے حسینہ واجد کی حوالگی کا مطالبہبنگلا دیش کا بھارت کے ساتھ مجرمان کی حوالگی کا معاہدہ بھی حسینہ واجد کی حکومت میں طے پایا تھا

ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

امریکی الیکشن 2024: صدارتی انتخاب کو سمجھنے کے لیے ایک سادہ گائیڈامریکی شہری رواں برس نومبر میں اپنے اگلے صدر کا انتخاب کریں گے۔ دنیا بھر سے لوگوں کی نظریں اس الیکشن پر ہوں گی۔

ذریعہ: BBCUrdu - 🏆 11. / 59 مزید پڑھ »

غزہ میں جنگ بندی معاہدے کی فوری ضرورت ہے، امریکی صدرمشرق وسطیٰ میں جنگ کا پھیلاؤ کسی کے حق میں نہیں، جو بائیڈن کا اقوام متحدہ جنرل اسمبلی سے بطور امریکی صدر آخری خطاب

ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

بنگلادیش نے بھارت سے حسینہ واجد کی حوالگی کی درخواست کا فیصلہ کرلیابنگلا دیش اور بھارت کے درمیان 2013 میں شیخ حسینہ کی حکومت میں ہی تحویل مجرمان کا معاہدہ ہوا تھا

ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

فن لینڈ میں پانڈوں کی دیکھ بھال مہنگی، واپس چین بھجوانے کا فیصلہپانڈوں کی واپسی کا معاہدہ چین میں طے پایا گیا

ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »