اسرائیلی حملے میں حزب اللہ کے رہنما حسن نصراللہ ہلاک

Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front and additional Hezbollah commanders, were also killed in the attackTEL AVIV, Israel - Lebanon’s Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Israeli strikes that wipe out many Beirut buildings.

Earlier, Israel said it had killed the Hezbollah leader in an airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs a day earlier. Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders, were also killed in the attack, the Israeli military said. The Lebanese Health Ministry said that 6 people were killed and 91 injured in the strikes on Friday, which leveled six apartment buildings.

Rumours swirled after Israel claimed it struck Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut on Friday. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the strikes, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity, including one United States official.

حزب اللہ، حسن نصراللہ، اسرائیل، حملہ، بیروت

