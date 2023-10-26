installment plans for Honda CD 70 bikes with Meezan Bank

Introduction to the Honda CD 70CD 70, a renowned four-stroke bike manufactured by the Japanese company Honda, has been a dominant force in the local bike industry.

With its consistent performance, fuel efficiency, and affordability, it has garnered substantial market share, representing more than half of Honda’s overall sales and over 40 percent of the local bike industry’s total sales.Despite circulating rumors of significant price reductions due to the appreciation of the Pakistani currency against the US dollar, companies such as Honda did notDespite the increased prices, the demand for Honda CD 70 and other bike models has continued to remain robust.

Various commercial banks, including Meezan Bank, have started offering installment plans for Honda CD 70 and other bike models to meet the growing demand for flexible payment options.Meezan Bank is currently providing diverse installment plans for the Honda CD 70, catering to the different financial capabilities and preferences of its customers. headtopics.com

The installment plans are categorized based on the duration of the plan and the percentage of the initial down payment.The available plans include one-year and three-year options, each with 15 percent and 30 percent down payment choices.Atlas Honda is a prominent bike manufacturer in Pakistan. The company offers...

