ENVIRONMENTAL group EcoWaste Coalition is calling on parties to the Minamata Convention to eliminate all-mercury-added cosmetics from physical and online markets.

Last Sunday, coalition members dressed up as zombies and assembled in Plaza Santa Cruz, Manila to call attention to the toxic threats posed by mercury-added skin-lightening products. The group said they also advocate for treaty decisions leading to a global ban on mercury-added cosmetics and other measures to protect human health and the ecosystems.

“From Manila to Geneva, our message is a resounding support to proposals that will ban all cosmetics containing any amount of mercury, and promote effective measures at the country level that will reinforce the ban, halt the marketing of mercury-added cosmetics, and cut public demand for such poisonous products,” Lucero added. headtopics.com

“These cosmetics are dangerous and should be the subject of international cooperation to ensure that they are not traded, advertised, or used,” said Lee Bell, mercury policy advisor to the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN).

Dr. Sary Valenzuela of the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health, explained that aside from allowing mercury to penetrate the body through the skin, “these facial creams also release mercury vapors, which users and anyone at home, including babies and children can inhale.” headtopics.com

To drive their message home, EcoWaste Coalition members gathered at the Carriedo Fountain in Plaza Santa Cruz brandishing a yellow banner with a message that says “Keep the promise, make mercury history. Ban mercury-added cosmetics.” The group said they want to remind COP5 delegates of the failure to stop the production and trade of cosmetics containing mercury and the need for urgent and decisive action.

