BUREAU of Customs agents have intercepted in Zamboanga City a motorized wooden boat ferrying hundreds of boxes of smuggled cigarettes worth P24.6 million.

“The team conducted a joint maritime patrol operation, leading to the interception of a motorized wooden watercraft marked “MB Utoh Mat Mat,” loaded with boxes of cigarettes, the statement read. An inventory conducted by the BOC on October 23, 2023 revealed that the vessel was carrying 423 boxes of cigarettes of various brands such as President and Cannon Menthol.

Meanwhile, Rubio ordered a thorough investigation into alleged pilferage at a Pasay City warehouse, which was recently padlocked for alleged infringement on intellectual property rights. On Thursday, the authorities conducted an operation leading to the arrest of the suspects who were caught carrying the forfeited illicit goods while inside the padlocked warehouse onAcosta Street in Barangay 77, Pasay.One of the suspects, a woman, claimed they were instructed by their Chinese employer to go to the warehouse to ship some goods. Upon arrival, they discovered the gate was already open. headtopics.com

He said the success of each operation, including seeing them through legal proceedings, is crucial to the health of the Philippine industry and sends the right message to businesses that want to invest in the country.

