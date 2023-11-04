Yuka Saso trails in third round of Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Yuka Saso of Japan watches the ball after teeing off on the 12th hole during the third round of the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on January 22, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.MANILA, Philippines -- Shiho Kuwaki charged back late with two eagles to fire a 66 and tie fancied Nasa Hataoka, who also turned in a six-under card, at 196. Meanwhile, Mone Inami stalked them at 197 after a fiery 65, also highlighted by an eagle.

Sora Kamiya missed forcing a tie at third with a last-hole bogey as she ended up with a 65 for fourth at 198. Cranking up her power game, Saso birdied the four par-5s although she hit just eight fairways on a 289-yard norm and missed six greens. But she finished with 26 putts that led to six birdies, including four at the front on Nos. 2, 4, 7 and 9. The ICTSI-backed ace also birdied Nos. 12, the third par-5, and recovered a stroke from a miscue on the par-3 16th by dominating the last long hole on No. 17 for a 32-35 and a 54-hole total of 12-under 204. But she remained too far behind to pose a threat heading to the final 18 holes of the $2 million championship as she stood eight shots behind Kuwaki and Hataoka, whom she nipped in sudden death to record a major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open in 2021. At tied 24th, Saso will need not only a solid start but also a stronger finish in the final round to improve on her rankin

