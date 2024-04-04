Yuka Saso stays in the mix at T-Mobile Match Play

Yuka Saso of Japan posted a three-under 69 in the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas. She had a shaky start but recovered with a three-birdie binge on the front nine. Saso is currently tied for fourth place with Minjee Lee and Anna Nordqvist, three strokes behind leader Sei Young Kim.

