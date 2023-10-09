Yuka Saso holds her ground in CME Group Tour Championship

Yuka Saso held her ground against former world No. 1 Nelly Korda and matched 68 cards in a riveting start. But they stood five strokes off a hot-starting pair of Nasa Hataoka of Japan and Chinese Ruoning Yin after 18 holes of the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida Thursday (Friday Manila time). Korda showed her prowess with a noteworthy five-birdie performance at the Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold course.

But the multi-titled American and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist slipped with a birdie on the par-5 17th and ended up with a pair of 34s on a 13-of-14 stint off the mound and 16-of-18 in green-in-regulation.The long-hitting Saso, coming off a long break, birdied two of the first five holes (par-4 No. 3 and par-3 No. 5) but missed to gain strokes on the first two par-5





