Young stars shine at the SM Little Stars 2023 grand finals

It was a night to remember for seven-year-olds, Aljon Christoff Banaira and Jourdanne Baldonido, who emerged as winners among the 28 grand finalists in the competition. It was a fierce battle of talent, confidence, and personality, with every participant showcasing their skills in dancing, singing, acting, declaiming, and playing instruments.

With over P9 Million worth of prizes up for grabs, the two grand winners went home with a brand-new Suzuki S-presso Special Edition MT MC worth over P600,000, a one-year talent contract at Sparkle GMA Artist Center, a full college scholarship at National University, and a five-day and four-night trip for two to Hong Kong.

Additional prizes include a total of P100,000 in cash and SM gift certificates (P50,000 in cash and P50,000 worth of SM gift certificates), P30,000 worth of Toy Kingdom gift cards, an annual pass certificate for unlimited bowling and skating valid for one year, 30 regular ride tickets at SM by the Bay Amusement Park / Sky Ranch, and gift vouchers for a two-night stay with breakfast for two at Radisson Blu Cebu. headtopics.com

Top row from left: National University Senior Director for Admissions Dr.

Completing the list of winners were SM Megacenter Cabanatuan's Eduardo Joson II (1st runner-up), SM City Cebu's Mara Hestia Caballero (2nd runner-up), SM Center Muntinlupa's Joachim Gale Olpindo (3rd runner-up), SM City Clark's Hayley Cairee Miclat (Top six), SM City Masinag's Jayson De Paz, Jr. (Top seven), SM City Bicutan's Graciella Zahzih Flojo (Top eight), SM City Cebu's Karlyle Miguel Corbeta (Top nine), and SM City Batangas' Marrem Angel Martinez (Top 10). headtopics.com

Now in its 14th year, the SM Little Stars is a celebration of young talent and a testament to the outstanding platform that SM provides for these budding stars. This year alone, the competition saw over 33,000 young individuals who shared their talents from 70 SM malls nationwide.

