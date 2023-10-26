Young stars shine at the SM Little Stars 2023 Grand Finals

Grand Prize winners Aljon Christoff Banaira from SM City San Pablo (2nd from left) and Jourdanne Baldonido from SM City Dasmarinas (center) with (from left to right) 1st runner-up Eduardo Joson II from SM Megacenter Cabanatuan, 3rd runner-up Joachim Gale Olpindo from SM Center Muntinlupa, and 2nd runner-up Mara Hestia Caballero from SM City Cebu.
It was a night to remember for seven-year-olds Aljon Christoff Banaira and Jourdanne Baldonido, who emerged as winners among the 28 grand finalists in the competition. It was a fierce battle of talent, confidence, and personality, with every participant showcasing their skills in dancing, singing, acting, declaiming, and playing instruments.
With over ₱9 million worth of prizes up for grabs, the two Grand Winners went home with a brand-new Suzuki S-presso Special Edition MT MC worth over ₱600,000, a one-year talent contract at Sparkle GMA Artist Center, a full college scholarship at National University, and a five-day and four-night trip for two to Hong Kong.
Additional prizes include a total of ₱100,000 in cash and SM gift certificates (₱50,000 in cash and ₱50,000 worth of SM gift certificates), ₱30,000 worth of Toy Kingdom gift cards, an annual pass certificate for unlimited bowling and skating valid for one year, 30 regular ride tickets at SM by the Bay Amusement Park / Sky Ranch, and gift vouchers for a two-night stay with breakfast for two at Radisson Blu Cebu.