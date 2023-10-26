Young stars shine at the SM Little Stars 2023 Grand Finals

Grand Prize winners Aljon Christoff Banaira from SM City San Pablo (2nd from left) and Jourdanne Baldonido from SM City Dasmarinas (center) with, from left to right, 1st runner-up Eduardo Joson II from SM Megacenter Cabanatuan, 3rd runner-up Joachim Gale Olpindo from SM Center Muntinlupa, and 2nd runner-up Mara Hestia Caballero from SM City Cebu. Back row, left to right: National University Senior Director for Admissions Dr.

With over P9 Million worth of prizes up for grabs, the two Grand Winners went home with a brand-new Suzuki S-presso Special Edition MT MC worth over P600,000, a one-year talent contract at Sparkle GMA Artist Center, a full college scholarship at National University, and a five-day and four-night trip for two to Hong Kong..

Additional prizes include a total of P100,000 in cash and SM gift certificates (P50,000 in cash and P50,000 worth of SM gift certificates), P30,000 worth of Toy Kingdom gift cards, an annual pass certificate for unlimited bowling and skating valid for one year, 30 regular ride tickets at Now in its fourteenth year, the SM Little Stars is a celebration of young talent and a testament to the outstanding platform that SM provides for these budding stars. headtopics.com

1ID deploys Provisional Battalion to secure BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Mutya ng Pilipinas UAE 2023 finalists ipinakilala sa mediaDUBAI - Nagbabalik muli ang beauty pageant na Mutya ng Pilipinas sa United Arab Emirates matapos ang apat na taon. Good news naman ito lalo na sa mga aspiring na kandidata na hindi gaanong katangkaran dahil sa ilang pagbabago ng requirements. Read more ⮕

NBA 2023-24 sugdan naSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

RESULTS: October 2023 Optometrists and Ocular Pharmacologists Licensure ExaminationPRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 153 out of 226 passed the Optometrists Licensure Examination, while one out of two passed the Special Certification Examination in Ocular Pharmacology for Optometrists Read more ⮕

How to find your voting precinct number for barangay, SK elections 2023The Commission on Elections relaunched its online precinct finder ahead of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Read more ⮕

NBA App launches new features for 2023-24 seasonThe NBA App will have new features and enhancements for the league's 2023-24 season, the NBA announced recently. Read more ⮕