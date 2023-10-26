Young stars shine at the SM Little Stars 2023 Grand Finals

Grand Prize winners Aljon Christoff Banaira from SM City San Pablo (2nd from left) and Jourdanne Baldonido from SM City Dasmarinas (center) with, from left to right, 1st runner-up Eduardo Joson II from SM Megacenter Cabanatuan, 3rd runner-up Joachim Gale Olpindo from SM Center Muntinlupa, and 2nd runner-up Mara Hestia Caballero from SM City Cebu. Back row, left to right: National University Senior Director for Admissions Dr.
With over P9 Million worth of prizes up for grabs, the two Grand Winners went home with a brand-new Suzuki S-presso Special Edition MT MC worth over P600,000, a one-year talent contract at Sparkle GMA Artist Center, a full college scholarship at National University, and a five-day and four-night trip for two to Hong Kong..
Additional prizes include a total of P100,000 in cash and SM gift certificates (P50,000 in cash and P50,000 worth of SM gift certificates), P30,000 worth of Toy Kingdom gift cards, an annual pass certificate for unlimited bowling and skating valid for one year, 30 regular ride tickets at Now in its fourteenth year, the SM Little Stars is a celebration of young talent and a testament to the outstanding platform that SM provides for these budding stars.