'You're playing God': Rica Peralejo talks about 'religiosity' after viral Halloween costume

They were wearing attires from popular games and graphic novels, including Saitama from "One Punch Man," Super Mario, Ninjago and Geometry Dash. Rica replied: "If you mean halloween to be demonic practices and evil stuff ofc no one should. But if by halloween we mean a big costume part with treats for kids, like a whole day candy affair, then I don’t see why not.

She recalled a parent who was told that when they participate in Halloween activities, they "align with the devil" and that her kids would suffer demonic things. Rica asked if people realize that their actions and thoughts "imply arrogance and pride" over their belief that they hold the one truth and correct answer.

The actress also noted that instead of condescenion and self-righteousness, people should be loving as more people can be reached when they do the opposite. "That's enlightenment cause it's about time that religiosity and fearmongering continues unchallenged every Halloween. I am not saying everyone must practice but it is wrong to say everyone shouldn't join the wholesome and redeemed versions of Halloween traditions. That's wrong. You have no monopoly of revelation.

