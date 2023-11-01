“In their mid-70s, our economic technocrats are seemingly focused on building their retirement nest eggs with, for example, the fabulous compensation packages from Maharlika. In the meantime, their bosses raid the coffers before the whole thing folds…”

“Foreign chambers of commerce have publicly demanded the government pay them the VAT refunds owed them. One company alone has outstandings of P3.8 billion. Many of the companies are Japanese electronics exporters employing thousands of Filipinos and generating much needed foreign exchange. They have threatened to pull out if the issue is not resolved. Japanese rarely speak out so the problem must be serious.

And the DOH has yet to completely settle the hazard pay to nurses and other medical personnel promised during the height of the pandemic. “They sell the family treasures – This provides short term relief but eventually even this is spent. The Philippines is considering privatizing PAGCOR and NAIA. This money is by law slated to go into the black hole that is the Maharlika Fund.

And like companies that hoodwink their external auditors, our government is blindsiding credit rating agencies who cooperate with the charade. Heneral Lunacy writes: “And, lastly, they can be massively wrong. Credit Suisse, the Swiss banking giant, went from investment grade to extinction in just three days.”“Creditors stop believing the hype and start charging higher interest rates to cover the risk premium. Suppliers scale back. Foreign investors pull out.”

