Yerro inakay ang Adamson sa panalo

Tumikada si Joshua Yerro ng 11 points upang tulungan ang Falcons na ilista ang 4-5 karta habang ipinalasap sa Tamaraws ang pang-anim na talo sa siyam na laro.“We’re thankful that we won, but we look for consistency in our game. I think the fourth quarter, medyo we failed again. We were the ones leading pero kami pa yung na-rattle,” pahayag ni Soaring Falcons head coach Nash Racela.

UAAP: Adamson overcomes FEU to boost Final Four hopesAdamson University got a crucial win to boost its hopes of clinching a Final Four spot.

Adamson downs FEU to snap 3-game skid, gains morale boost after Lastimosa ACL tearAdamson snaps a three-game skid in a much-needed development for its UAAP Season 86 campaign immediately after the grim ACL tear diagnosis of its top star Jerom Lastimosa

Adamson turns back FEU; Jerom Lastimosa suffers ACL tearAdamson fended off Far Eastern University, 63-54, in the second round of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.