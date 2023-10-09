Yemeni Rebels Capture Israel-Linked Cargo Vessel in Red Sea

The Yemeni rebel group, Huthi, captured an Israel-linked cargo vessel in the Red Sea. They warned that Israeli ships are a legitimate target. The Philippine government is working to ensure the safety of the 17 Filipino seafarers held by the rebels.





