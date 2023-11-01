Yemen's Huthi rebels vow more attacks on Israel

It said Huthi rebels “launched a large batch of ballistic missiles… and a large number of armed aircraft” towards Israel on Tuesday, in the third such operation since the Gaza assault began on October 7 after Hamas militants staged the worst attack in Israel’s history.

“It is one axis and there is coordination taking place, a joint operations room, and a joint command for all these operations,” he said.The Huthis seized Yemen’s capital Sanaa in 2014 and control large swathes of the country. They have previously carried out strikes in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which carried out a military campaign against the rebels.

“Anyone thinking about joining this conflict should not do it,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington. At the same time, six people were lightly injured when debris hit a building across the border from Eilat in the neighbouring Egyptian resort of Taba, the Egyptian army said at the time.

Israel has been pounding Gaza since the October 7 attack when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border and killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped more than 230 others. Concerns are high over a regional conflagration, especially as Iran — which financially and militarily backs Hamas but insists it had no involvement in the October 7 attack — has loyalists and proxy fighters in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

THEMANILATIMES: Yemen's Huthi rebels vow more attacks on IsraelSANAA, Yemen: Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels on Tuesday pledged more attacks against Israel if its war on Hamas in Gaza continues, saying it had already fired drones and ballistic missiles in three separate operations.

THEMANILATIMES: Yemen's Houthi rebels vow more attacks on IsraelSANAA, Yemen: Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Tuesday pledged more attacks against Israel if its war on Hamas in Gaza continues, saying it had already fired drones and ballistic missiles in three separate operations.

