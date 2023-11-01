Yemen's Huthi rebels vow more attacks on Israel

HEAD TOPICS

SANAA, Yemen: Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels on Tuesday pledged more attacks against Israel if its war on Hamas in Gaza continues, saying it had already fired drones and ballistic missiles in three separate operations.

'Anyone thinking about joining this conflict should not do it,' State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington.Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder confirmed that Israel took down a medium-range missile fired by the Huthis.'As we've said before, we want to prevent a broader regional conflict,' Ryder said.

