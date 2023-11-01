Yap naa’y kahigayunan masulod sa all-time Top 10 scoring leader

Sulod sa 18 ka seasons, si Yap nakakolekta og 10,978 ka mga puntos samtang si Caidic niretiro nga bawon ang 11,719 puntos.Naa sa No. 1 ning maong listahan mao si Ramon Fernandez (18,906) unya nagsunod sila si Abet Guidaben (15,775), ug Alvin Patrimonio (15,091).Apil sab ning maong grupo mao sila si Atoy Co, Nelson Asaytono, Philip Cezar, Jojo Lastimosa, Bogs Adornado ug Robert Jaworski.

