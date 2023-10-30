Xiaomi Smart Band 8 lets you be in competition with yourself

Getting fit (and staying there) often feels like being a lawyer and defending yourself against yourself.

Do the calories in a spanish latte count if the said coffee makes your heart race, thereby making you burn calories anyway? Called by Xiaomi itself their wearable that lets you step into the world where “sports meet style,” the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 is an upgrade from the Band 7 that includes sleeker appearance, new UI interfaces, and useful fitness features.

In terms of body material, the Band 8 finally now has a metallic finish and a new quick-release mechanism. Like a traditional watch, you can remove one side of the strap from the Band by pressing the snap and pulling it outwards—this is a practical change as it lets you switch up your look effortlessly with the brand’s range of strap designs and materials. headtopics.com

Best of all, Band 8 also retains health tracking features. Wear it like a regular watch and it will monitor your sleep, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels in the background. It distills health metrics into easy-to-understand scores that put data into context, helping you understand whether you got a good night’s sleep and are ready for a tough workout at a glance.

