Xi Jinping a game-changer in Beijing’s South China Sea shift

CHINA. Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at the joint press conference of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, on May 19, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – China’s aggressiveness in pushing for its claims in the South China Sea stems from President Xi Jinping’s goal to assert his country’s status as a global superpower. In a Rappler panel discussion on October 27, Friday, former presidential political adviser Ronald Llamas explained that Xi veered away from the “dominant foreign policy was basically shaped by the dominant ideology since the time of Mao Zedong.

When tensions escalated following the 2012 Scarborough Shoal standoff, Llamas recalled meeting with officials from the Chinese Communist Party to “break the ice.” (That’s when I noticed their changed attitude, they said)China did not agree to the international arbitration and does not recognize the arbitral tribunal’s ruling.

Just last October 22, a boat contracted by the Philippine military for a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoalwith a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel. The Philippines said this was caused by the Chinese vessel’s “dangerous blocking maneuvers.” In August, the CCG used(These are all part of scaling up. So I’m anxious what would come after ramming, water cannons, using barriers and lasers. That’s scary.

