Xi and Biden Meet in California Estate

Away from the madding crowd, sheltered in a huge estate in the rolling hills off the California coast called Filoli, the two most powerful leaders of the world met. The Chinese first lady shares the same birthdate as the American president, November 20, although the latter is 20 years older than she is.

No earth-shaking agreements came out of the historic meeting, billed as a tete-a-tete between two estranged friends, with relations between the two superpowers having been strained by worsening trade relations and the status of Taiwan. Official statements by both sides averred that Taiwan was on the table, where Xi asked Biden to restrict arms sales to the island nation it considers a renegade province. Whether Biden agreed or not was not in the official release





