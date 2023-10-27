Xendit brings together PH startups, investors

Unicorn startup Xendit solidified its commitment to grow the Philippine startup industry by holding an in-person networking event that aims to give locally based startups a platform to reach industry-leading venture capitalists (VC).

“Xendit hopes to empower every startup’s journey to success. Staging this event for the first time in the Philippines allowed us to honor our startup roots, while paying it forward by connecting top-tier funding to the immense talent pool in the Philippines.

“It is inspiring to witness the emergence of numerous new Filipino startups in the industry. This burgeoning opportunity has attracted significant interest from investors, with 20 venture capitalists in the same room during the XenConnect event, a scenario unimaginable just a few short years ago,” said Jason Ramirez, an investment manager from Kickstart Ventures. headtopics.com

“At the end of the day, I’m looking for a founder that is willing to do anything it takes to drive success and, of course, if they’re operating in a large market, that’ll also help. But at these early stages, the most important thing is that you have conviction, resolution, velocity, and speed,” Wakabayashi said.

Other VCs that joined the event include Foxmont Capital Partners, Pulse 63 Healthcare Ventures, MAIN.ph, Openspace Ventures, IdeaSpace Investments, Accion Venture Lab, Wavemaker Partners, Insignia Ventures Partners, Gentree Fund, Kaya Founders, Gobi Partners and Gobi-Core Philippine Fund, Plug and Play Tech Center and Patamar Capital. headtopics.com

MedsGo, for instance, was born out of the need of its Russian founder to get his hands on medicated eye drops. When he learned that it wasn’t a problem exclusively experienced by foreigners, he created a platform—a pharmacy marketplace aggregator—that aims to improve access to medicines, with a vision of eventually becoming the principal e-commerce provider of medical items and healthcare essentials in the country.

