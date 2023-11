WTFu by MR. FU: Mr. Barangay dares to bare

“Yung lola ko kasi noon kapitan ng barangay. Sinali nya ako. Tapos nagka-title ako sa Polilio. May mga lumapit na sakin, may mga tumulong para makasalang naman ako sa ibang mga pageant hanggang sa national pageant," Reynard recalls (baka may nagbigay na rin sayo ng land title ha!)“Sinubukan ko lang naman. Nandyan na e. Bakit di mo subukan nang subukan, lalo na yung mga gusto mong gawin. Pangarap ko rin kasi ito. Dati kasi di ako sumasali.

Reynard always gives his best performance for his loyal supporters. “Nakakatuwa yung pinapanood ka at nagpapalakpakan sila sayo. Hindi naman ako naiilang na maraming nakatingin sa akin kasi makikita lang naman nila, hindi naman nila matitikman. Hahahaha!” (sure ka ba dyan bro?!)

The senior high school student has also gained the right amount of confidence in wearing trunks and bikinis in front of a big audience. “Nakita ko nga yung mga kasama ko sa pageant, naglalagay sila ng tissue sa loob ng bikini o trunks nila. Sabi ko bakit kailangan pang lagyan. Ako di ko nilalagyan. Ok nang ganyan lang.” (yung iba tissue, yung iba tuwalya na ata nilalagay!)

In his guest appearance on our YouTube Channel WTFu, the 19-year-old basketball enthusiast admits that joining all these pageants is his stepping stone for show business. (ding ang bato!) He also does not mind if producers give him bold films. (bawal daw plaster!)

“Kaya kong gawin kahit ano pa yan. Di nako mag-iinarte sa sarili ko. Malay ba natin kung yung pala ang daan para makilala," Reynard says. (di rin ako aarte sayo bro!)(Youtube/FB: WTFu. Twitter/IG/Tiktok: @mrfu_mayganon. FB: mr.fu tagabulabog ng buong universe. Patreon: www.patreon.com/wtfu website: www.channelfu.com)

