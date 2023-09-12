World Vision Launches “Zero Child Labor” Campaign in Quezon City

World Vision Development Foundation celebrates National Children’s Month by launching the “Zero Child Labor” campaign, through its Project Against Child Exploitation (ACE), which was supported by the Quezon City (QC) government last November 15-16, 2023, held at Harolds Hotel in Quezon City.

To firm up their commitments towards a child-labor-free City, the stakeholders launched the “Zero Child Labor” campaign and a Memorandum of Agreement was signed between the Quezon City government and the Council for the Welfare of Children. The “Zero Child Labor” campaign aims to initiate a local movement among various local government units (LGUs) in the Philippines towards the elimination of child labor, by bringing together government officials, child rights advocates, and community members, to affirm their commitment to ending WFCL including OSAEC. National Director Rommel V. Fuerte asked Mayor Joy Belmonte to lead the “Zero Child Labor” campaign as one of the chief executives in the country advocating to end WFC

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Cemex Philippines together with Net Zero Carbon Alliance steer industry to Net Zero CarbonA broader look at today’s business

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: World Vision commemorates 5th anniversary of #GirlsCan World Vision , a global humanitarian organization dedicated to improving the lives of children, held the GirlsCan 5th anniversary celebration on Sunday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Lenovo unveils comprehensive vision ‘AI for All’ at 9th Global Tech World EventDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Coast Guard Rear Admiral Armand Balilo inspires World Vision kids to pursue their dreamsHAVING a good role model to look up to is an important factor in a child’s development. A role model can provide motivation, inspiration and support, and kids may even pick-up positive habits and values that they can carry with them for a lifetime.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Señor Aguila, 12 other Surigao del Norte ‘cult’ leaders indictedProsecutors file 21 cases for qualified trafficking in person, facilitation of child marriages, and solemnization of child marriages, and child abuse against Jay Rence Quilario and 12 others

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: FIBA Basketball World Cup broadcast lauded for its world class coverageAfter more than two weeks of nonstop basketball action, the FIBA World Cup 2023 held in Manila came to a close last September 10.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »