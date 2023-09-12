World Vision Launches “Zero Child Labor” Campaign in Quezon City

World Vision Development Foundation celebrates National Children’s Month by launching the “Zero Child Labor” campaign, through its Project Against Child Exploitation (ACE), which was supported by the Quezon City (QC) government last November 15-16, 2023, held at Harolds Hotel in Quezon City.
To firm up their commitments towards a child-labor-free City, the stakeholders launched the “Zero Child Labor” campaign and a Memorandum of Agreement was signed between the Quezon City government and the Council for the Welfare of Children. The “Zero Child Labor” campaign aims to initiate a local movement among various local government units (LGUs) in the Philippines towards the elimination of child labor, by bringing together government officials, child rights advocates, and community members, to affirm their commitment to ending WFCL including OSAEC. National Director Rommel V. Fuerte asked Mayor Joy Belmonte to lead the “Zero Child Labor” campaign as one of the chief executives in the country advocating to end WFC
