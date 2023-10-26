‘World’s safest asset’ proves anything but amid wild Treasuries

Dubbed the “world’s safest asset,” Treasuries have not lived up to that title lately as dramatic moves in yields become an almost daily occurrence. Just last week, the rate on the 10-year swung in a range of almost 40 basis points, buffeted by crosscurrents including resilient retail sales and jobless figures, a bevy of comments from Fed officials and rising demand for haven assets amid concerns of an escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The ICE BofA MOVE Index, which tracks anticipated swings in Treasury yields priced into one-month options, has risen for five-straight weeks. In fact, by one measure, swings in long-term rates are exceeding those for equities by the most in at least 18 years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"We are going to remain in this situation of great uncertainty because there is no vision as to where this economy is going," El-Erian said on Bloomberg TV Friday. "They need to pivot from excessive data dependence to data dependence that has a greater forward-looking component."

The rates curve aggressively steepened in response, with short-dated yields sliding while longer-maturity ones climbed to fresh multiyear highs.Price swings were also fueled by mounting concerns that the war between Israel and Hamas could spread throughout the region, potentially even drawing in the US.

"Volatility is begetting more volatility," said William Marshall, head of US rates strategy at BNP Paribas SA. "There is just a general lack of strong conviction at this stage as to where things ought to be anchored."