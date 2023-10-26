‘World’s leading’: Philippines up for 4 major World Travel awards

The country has been nominated in the four categories at the WTA 2023. London-based WTA, established in 1993, acknowledges excellence in the travel and tourism industry in three tiers: country, regional, and world awards across different categories. It is dubbed as the Oscars of the travel industry.Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco welcomed the country’s nominations in the four coveted categories and said that it proves the “growing global interest and love for the Philippines.

“With the natural beauty of our beaches, dive sites, and islands, the wealth of history, heritage, and culture, the festivals, flavors, and adventures across our diverse Regions, every tourist’s journey guarantees a lifetime of memories,” Frasco said.

“Tourism employs over 5.35 million Filipinos who display such care and hospitality for our tourists that make the Philippine experience truly unforgettable,” the tourism chief added. The Department of Tourism is grateful for those who have supported the nomination and invited the public to vote for the country in the World Travel Awards this year. headtopics.com

This year, the Philippines is defending its back-to-back titles as the World’s Leading Beach and Dive Destination after winning the title last year. It has won the World’s Leading Dive Destination for four consecutive years since 2019.

On the other hand, the Philippines was hailed the Leading Beach Destination in Asia for the sixth time. Aside from these titles, Intramuros was once again hailed as Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction at the WTA Asia Category in September 2022.Philippines hailed world’s top dive destination anew at 2021 World Travel AwardsHow this philanthropist is shaping the next generation’s leadersASUS solidifies commitment, collects over one ton of recycled waste with CORAThe number coding scheme imposed on major roads in Metro Manila before the COVID-19 pandemic will be reinstated anytime soon,... headtopics.com

Retail prices of rice have increased by P2 per kilo amid the rising farmgate price of palay, according to retailers’...

Kathryn Bernardo helps secure another Guinness World Record for PhilippinesKapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo led Uratex Philippines in securing the Guinness World Record for the Largest Human Mattress Domino with 2,355 mattresses in SMX Convention, Pasay City last Sunday. Read more ⮕

Napolis wins first-ever gold for Philippines in World Combat GamesFilipino ju-jitsu fighter Kaila Napolis brought home a historic gold medal in the World Combat Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Read more ⮕

Blacklist International, RSG Philippines stay alive in MPL PH playoffsIt's down to four as Blacklist International and RSG Philippines survived ONIC Philippines and Smart Omega, respectively, to stay on track for a finals berth in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL Philippines) Season 12. Read more ⮕

The Miss Philippines 2023 is Bulacan’s Alethea AmbrosioThe three other beauty queens who made it to the final four will be crowned in a separate awarding ceremony in February 2024 Read more ⮕

Philippines mulls filing case vs China over collisionThe Philippines may file a case against China before the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea over last Sunday’s incident in Ayungin Shoal wherein a Chinese coast guard ship made a “provocative” maneuver and hit a Filipino vessel carrying provisions for a military outpost on BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. Read more ⮕

US renews commitment to defend PhilippinesThe United States has reiterated its support for the Philippines in the wake of China’s “dangerous and unlawful actions” in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal on Sunday, renewing a commitment to defend its treaty ally in case of an armed attack in the South China Sea. Read more ⮕