World's Largest Renewable Energy Project Under Construction in India

Rising from the bare expanse of the large salt desert that separates India from Pakistan is what will likely be the world’s largest renewable energy (RE) project when completed three years from now. The solar and wind energy project will be so big that it will be visible from space, according to developers of what is called the Khavda RE park, named after the village nearest to the project site. At the site, thousands of laborers install pillars on which solar panels will be mounted.
The pillars rise like perfectly aligned concrete cactuses that stretch as far as the eye can see
