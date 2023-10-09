World of Frozen Opens in Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

World of Frozen, the world’s first ever and so far only “Frozen”-themed park in the world, officially opens to the public today, November 20, in Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. Constructed for seven years and opened in time for the 10th anniversary of “Frozen,” the living land of Arendelle aims to transport guests to a world where you can be fully immersed in the magic of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ films “Frozen” and “Frozen 2,” which are among the biggest animated films of all time.

HK Disneyland is Disney’s only park with mountains, which makes it unique and “special” among other Disneyland parks, Michel den Dulk, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, explained why the entertainment and theme park giant Disney chose to open the first ever World of Frozen in Hong Kong. Through captivating stories, beloved characters, stunning landscapes, enchanting music, and cutting-edge technology, the kingdom of Arendelle is presented as a fully-immersive travel destination to all guests for the first time in foreve





🏆 1. PhilstarNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hong Kong Disneyland to launch world’s largest ‘Frozen’ themed landHong Kong Disneyland Resort is set to open World of Frozen on November 20, the world's largest Frozen-themed land. Inspired

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

All you need to know about 'World of Frozen' in Hong Kong DisneylandHere's how to score tickets to this highly anticipated addition

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

World of Frozen Opens in Hong Kong DisneylandThe World of Frozen, the first "Frozen" theme park in a Disneyland, opens in Hong Kong Disneyland. Fans can buy various merchandise featuring Anna, Elsa, and Olaf.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

World’s first and largest 'Frozen' themed land to open this November at Hong Kong Disneyland ResortOn November 20, the highly anticipated, world’s first and largest “Frozen” themed land, World of Frozen, will open its gates at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. Inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ films, “Frozen” and “Frozen 2,” which are among the biggest animated films of all time, World of Frozen will…

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Frozen Suites - Royal Edition Open in Hong Kong DisneylandThe newly opened Frozen Suites - Royal Edition in Hong Kong Disneyland offer a complete Frozen experience in your own room, including the ability to build a snowman. The suites boast a spacious floor area and mark the 10th anniversary of the Frozen movie. They open electronically using a Frozen-themed keycard.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Hong Kong kicks off Asia’s first Gay Games despite opposition‘This is a good idea because especially China is not very fond of the gays. So this is to become visible in China as queer people,’ says a participant of the inaugural Gay Games

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »