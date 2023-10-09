World of Frozen Opens in Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland Director of Merchandise Mary Lam with the talking Olafs. These are some of the items sold in the Frozen store inside the very first World of Frozen theme park in Hong Kong Disneyland.HONG KONG — There's a promise of looking like an Arendellian and witnessing a twin-talking Olaf when one drops by the Frozen store inside World of Frozen in Hong Kong Disneyland. Set to open on November 20 to the public, the World of Frozen is the first "Frozen" theme park in a Disneyland.

Fans of Anna, Elsa and the beloved snowman Olaf can have a piece of all three characters from the store. For one, there are headbands and headpieces that can be bought. Those who would want to look an Arendallian can have their hair done with the ribbon headpieces in the colors of Arendelle. There are also sweaters, little girl party or costume dresses. The men, who are either the dads, boyfriends, brother or the special male to someone in the family, can choose to buy an Olaf shoulder plushie or a knitted Olaf sling ba

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHİLSTARNEWS: ‘World’s leading’: Philippines up for 4 major World Travel awardsThe Philippines is vying for four major awards at the World Travel Awards this year.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Andrade wins vault’s world title, denies Biles another gold at world championships A broader look at today’s business

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: World Bread Day: Baking makes the difference around the worldDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

CNN PHİLİPPİNES: Disneyland is increasing its prices againFrom parking their vehicles for the day to purchasing annual passes, visitors to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, are going to be paying more to enjoy that Mickey Mouse magic. Again.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: EU lawmakers' train makes unscheduled stop at Disneyland ParisSTRASBOURG, France - European Union lawmakers travelling on a special train from Brussels to the French city of Strasbourg on Monday got an unexpected view of Big Thunder Mountain when they were sent to Disneyland Paris instead.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Paranaque-Bicol railway frozen as China funding uncertainThe government paused the construction of the Bicol Express train as the funding for the project has not been finalized, the Philippine National Railways said.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »