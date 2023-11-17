World Bank Provides $500 Million Standby Funding for Disaster and Climate Preparedness in the Philippines

The World Bank is again supporting the government’s disaster and climate-related preparedness with a fresh $500 million credit line as a standby funding when needed. The Philippine government can tap or draw from the credit line when disaster strikes to help in its “capacity to manage disaster and climate risks, including those in the education, human settlements, and health systems.” In a statement Friday, Nov.

17, World Bank's Country Director Ndiamé Diop for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand, said:"The real benefit of this support is its ability to rapidly deliver crucial services – such as healthcare, shelter, and food – to those most impacted by disasters or climate events.” He added that the standby support is “about making sure the people who have the least are taken care of and can bounce back immediately after these disaster event

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: World Vision Launches “Zero Child Labor” Campaign in Quezon CityWorld Vision Development Foundation celebrates National Children’s Month by launching the “Zero Child Labor” campaign in Quezon City, Philippines . The campaign aims to eliminate child labor by bringing together government officials, child rights advocates, and community members.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: World of Frozen Opens in Hong Kong DisneylandThe World of Frozen, the first "Frozen" theme park in a Disneyland, opens in Hong Kong Disneyland. Fans can buy various merchandise featuring Anna, Elsa, and Olaf.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Play US Powerball Lottery Online from the Philippines and Win $267 MillionLottery players in the Philippines can now participate in the US Powerball lottery online, with a chance to win the incredible jackpot of $267 million. They can easily purchase tickets through the world's leading online lottery ticket-purchasing service. The site has already paid out over $120 million to lucky winners from around the world. Purchasing lottery tickets online from the Philippines is legal, and players can choose their preferred payment method.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Dream Academy Contestant Advances to Live FinaleSophia Laforteza, the lone Filipina candidate in HYBE’s 'The Debut: Dream Academy,' is one step closer to making her idol dreams come true as she advances to the live finale of the talent reality show. Here's a recap of her performance so far.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

CEBUDAİLYNEWS: The Multifaceted Role of Santa Claus in Christmas CelebrationsSanta Claus, the embodiment of generosity and the joy of giving, holds a special place in the hearts of people around the world. Beyond the commercialized image, Santa is a symbol of the Christmas spirit, encouraging kindness, gift-giving, and fostering the magic of childhood.

Source: cebudailynews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Weekend Events: Intramuros Evenings and Cashless Expo 2023The Intramuros Administration is reviving its '90s program Intramuros Evenings with the re-staging of CCP Out-Of-The-Box Series, 'Isang Gabi ng Sarsuwela,' on November 18. GoDigital Pilipinas is also organizing the first-ever Cashless Expo 2023 from November 17 to 19 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »