Workers express dissatisfaction with minimum wage increase in three regions

Although there has been an increase in the minimum wage for workers in three regions of the country, a group of workers emphasized that it is very small and not very beneficial. The Department of Labor and Employment approved the additional P30 in minimum wage in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas, as recommended by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs).

Kilusang Mayo Uno secretary general Jerome Adonis mentioned that it is too little and too late, as the P30 increase is not enough to cover transportation expenses to and from work. Members of the Makabayan bloc, including House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro, House Assistant Minority Leader Arlene Brosas, and Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel, are calling for a nationwide increase in wages due to the rapid increase in the prices of goods

