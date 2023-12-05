Women Take the Lead in Climate Talks on Loss and Damage

The issue of polluting nations paying vulnerable countries is handed over to women, who got the issue on the agenda after 30 years. Whether this year’s United Nations climate talks in Egypt succeed or fail mostly will come down to the issue called loss and damage in international negotiations, officials and experts say. It’s an issue that intertwines equity and economics, balancing the needs of those hurt and those who would pay.

THE Philippines lauded world leaders for agreeing to operationalize a Loss and Damage Fund that will compensate and support vulnerable countries affected by climate chang





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

[OPINION] The Philippines must pass bill against climate-related loss and damage'The Philippines must actively fight for loss and damage funding and climate justice, but it also cannot just sit and wait for help to arrive'

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Rise Against Hunger Philippines: Fighting Hunger in the PhilippinesAccording to an August 2023 survey by Social Weather Stations, about 10.4 percent of Filipino families have experienced involuntary hunger at least once in the past three months. This means that the family has been hungry but did not have anything to eat.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Impasse broken on climate fund before COP28 but tough road aheadA loss and damage fund would be the first United Nations mechanism dedicated to helping countries that have suffered irreparable climate-driven damage from drought, floods and rising sea levels

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Philippine Government to Take Legal Action Against China for Environmental DamageThe Philippine government plans to file an environmental case against China for extensive damage to natural and marine resources in the West Philippine Sea. Legit LPG manufacturers and dealers receive assurance from the head of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of the Philippine National Police to crack down on illegal practices in the LPG sector.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Philippines welcomes visit of UN Special RapporteurPhilippine officials welcomed United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change Ian Fry, as he embarked on a 10-day official country visit.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

DOT chief highlights Philippines’ tourism education approach at World Travel MarketFrasco joined global tourism leaders and ministers and discussed the role of education in transforming the world’s tourism industry.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »