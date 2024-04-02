Women's Group Lauds Lawyer for Suing NLRC Official for Sexual Harassment

(This could inspire other victims to) stand up and break the silence, even if it means confronting persons of higher positions within the workplace,” the group said in a statement. Women’s group Gabriela yesterday lauded a female lawyer for suing a National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) official for alleged sexual harassment.

NLRC 7th Division Commissioner Nendell Hanz Abella is facing charges before the Pasay City prosecutor’s office for violating the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009. Abella allegedly took photos of the victim’s underskirt when she was boarding a plane bound for Cebu on Feb. 1

