Women Advised Not to Wear Underwear to Stay Cool in Hot Weather

The summer season is upon us, and no matter how much we prepare for the heat, there are just days when it becomes unbearable. In an earlier report, House Deputy Majority Leader and Iloilo Representative Janette Garin advised women "not to wear underwear, especially if they are just in the confines of their homes.

" According to the physician and former Health secretary, not only would going commando help you to keep cool down there, it would also avoid the risk of fungal infection or yeast infection."It's quite advisable na walang underwear pero naka-pajama ka naman o naka-shorts," Garin said.Garin also said women are more susceptible to fungal infection if they wear tight clothes during hot weather.Speaking to GMA News Online, celebrity doctor Vicki Belo said she agrees with Garin's statement."The Philippines is such a hot country that perspiration against the skin in a warm, moist environment can be a good breeding ground for yeast infection," the 67-year-old doctor sai

Women Underwear Hot Weather Cool Fungal Infection Yeast Infection

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Garin advises women not to wear underwear at home to avoid fungal infections during hot weatherTo mitigate the risk of fungal infections during hot weather, House Deputy Majority Leader and Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin recommended that women refrain from wearing underwear, particularly when at home, but health advocate Dr. Tony Leachon has emerged with opposing views.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

DOH advises women to wear cotton underwear amid extreme heatThe Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday advised women to wear cotton underwear amid the extreme heat in the country to avoid fungal infections.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Garin's advice to women amid hot weather: Don't wear underwearTo avoid fungal infection amid the hot weather, House Deputy Majority Leader and Iloilo Representative Janette Garin has advised women not to wear underwear especially if they are just in the confines of their homes.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Kids advised to wear masksPeople, especially children, have been advised to wear face masks as a form of protection after the Department of Health (DOH) sounded the alarm over the rising cases of pertussis or whooping cough in the country.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Women urged: Skip underwear at homeHouse Deputy Majority Leader Janette Garin has advised women not to use underwear at home this summer to avoid contracting fungal infections.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

DOH urges women: Use cotton underwear during hot weatherThe Department of Health on Tuesday has advised women to wear cotton underwear to prevent fungal infections amid the rising temperatures.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »