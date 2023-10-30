Woman receives P70,000 cash from husband of BSKE bet

TACLOBAN CITY – An alleged vote-buying incident was reported to the police in Barangay Tuburan, Calubian, Leyte, on the eve of the barangay elections on Sunday, October 29.
Information disclosed that a certain “Judita,” 47, resident of Barangay Tuburan, called the attention of patrolling policemen and revealed to them that P70,000 cash was left to her by Jose Inocillas, the husband of a candidate for kagawad or councilor in Barangay Tuburan.Out of fear, she turned over the money to barangay officials.
An inventory of the money was conducted by the police after which it was taken to the Calubian police station for proper disposition.
