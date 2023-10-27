Woman nabbed for P1.7 million shabu in Cebu City barangay

A WOMAN was arrested, while 250 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1.7 million were seized from her possession during a buy-bust conducted by the operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas (RPDEU 7) at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City.The suspect was identified Rea de Jesus Caytor, of legal age.

The RPDEU 7 carried out the anti-illegal drug operation after receiving reports about the illegal drug activity of the suspect.The authorities also learned that the suspect's husband, who had previously been detained for illegal drugs, had given Rea the order to transport the drugs to his customers. Caytor will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

sunstaronline »

Cebu Zoo to reopen as Cebu City Eco-ParkSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Cebu City cops gear up for ‘Undas’CEBU CITY – Apart from the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) on October 30, police here are also busy preparing for the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days on November 1 and 2. Read more ⮕

Tell it to SunStar: What is Beijing Opera?SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Seares: Cebu City Council gives C2W/Megawide right to collect Carbon Market fees. Despite: Local Government Code ban, vendors' opposition, sponsor's assent. All amendments sail through in 9-3-2 vote.SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

USAid, More Power join forces for cutting-edge WOAMSSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Utzurrum: PAL reopens more routes from CebuSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕