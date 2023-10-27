Woman held for alleged vote buying in Navotas

The suspect, identified only as Maribel, of Barangay Tugatog, was allegedly caught in the act of distributing envelopes containing up to P500 to at least 200 registered voters in Barangay Longos.Police said the suspect organized a seminar for supposed watchers in the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE).

Navotas police chief Col. Mario Cortes told The STAR that a candidate for chairman of Barangay Longos was behind the vote buying. Cortes did not name the BSKE bet.

