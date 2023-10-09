Witnesses in Drug Case Against Leila de Lima Express Intent to Retract Testimonies

A group of seven witnesses have expressed their intent to retract their testimonies in the final pending drug case against former senator Leila de Lima. The incarcerated witnesses—Germa Agojo, Tomas Doniña, Jaime Patcho, Wu Tuan Yuan (known as Peter Co), Engelberto Durano, Jerry Pepino, and Hans Anton Tan—jointly penned a letter to the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 206, citing they had 'faced unimaginable threats', and indicating their desire to retract their testimonies.





