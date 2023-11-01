With no Hollis-Jefferson, TNT falls to Chiba Jets anew in EASL

Already without Mikey Williams, Roger Pogoy, and Poy Erram, TNT badly missed the presence of import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in its second straight loss to the former Japan B. League champions to fall to 0-2 in Group A.
Former NBA player Quincy Miller paced TNT with 22 points and 13 rebounds, although his production came too little, too late as the home team ran out of steam in overcoming a 20-point hole. A Calvin Oftana bucket pulled TNT within 63-69 with six minutes remaining, but the Jets held on down the stretch to preserve a dominant showing by American import John Mooney, who produced 30 points and 16 rebounds.
“We’re in trouble. We’re 0-2. We cannot survive with only one import. The teams we’re competing against have three or four imports. It is nice to have that kind of luxury,” said Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa.over TNT in Japan, B. League star Yuki Togashi showed out with 14 points and 5 assists, while former NBA player DJ Stephens added 15 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 blocks.
Philippines Headlines
