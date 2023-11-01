With no Hollis-Jefferson, TNT falls to Chiba Jets anew in EASL

Already without Mikey Williams, Roger Pogoy, and Poy Erram, TNT badly missed the presence of import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in its second straight loss to the former Japan B. League champions to fall to 0-2 in Group A.

Former NBA player Quincy Miller paced TNT with 22 points and 13 rebounds, although his production came too little, too late as the home team ran out of steam in overcoming a 20-point hole. A Calvin Oftana bucket pulled TNT within 63-69 with six minutes remaining, but the Jets held on down the stretch to preserve a dominant showing by American import John Mooney, who produced 30 points and 16 rebounds.

“We’re in trouble. We’re 0-2. We cannot survive with only one import. The teams we’re competing against have three or four imports. It is nice to have that kind of luxury,” said Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa.over TNT in Japan, B. League star Yuki Togashi showed out with 14 points and 5 assists, while former NBA player DJ Stephens added 15 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 blocks.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: TNT, Chiba clash in EASLTNT may still be undermanned, but the Tropang Giga are expected to go all out for the win when they face the Chiba Jets in a rematch of their 2023-24 East Asia Super League home-and-away game on Wednesday, November 1 at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: TNT seeks payback against Chiba JetsThe Tropang Giga will have added firepower going to the 7 p.m. match as Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Calvin Oftana and veteran big man Jewel Ponferada will finally suit up for the team.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: TNT, Chiba face off in first ever EASL game in PHThere will be no holiday rest for TNT Tropang GIga.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: TNT takes another crack at Chiba Jets in EASLThe TNT Tropang Giga will try and exact revenge against Japanese team Chiba Jets as the two teams face in the East Asia Super League (EASL) competition Wednesday night.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Chiba Jets fend off TNT Tropang Giga in EASL rematchJohn Mooney and the Chiba Jets quelled a spirited comeback effort by the TNT Tropang Giga on home turf, 75-66, in their East Asia Super League (EASL) clash Wednesday night at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex here.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Chiba EASL slate clean, routs TNT in Sta. RosaLAGUNA, Philippines: The visiting Chiba Jets reasserted their mastery over the undermanned TNT side, 75-66 to stay perfect in the 2023-24 East Asia Super League home-and-away tournament on All Saint's Day at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕