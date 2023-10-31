Win or lose, barangay chiefs should help

Zafra said because of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) held on Monday, public cemeteries opened from Oct. 28 to 30, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.On Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, public cemeteries will open from 6 a.m. to 12 midnight, and on Nov. 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.Zafra reminded against overnight stays in cemeteries, gambling, loudspeakers, and bringing bladed weapons.“This is for the safety of our people; and at the same time, our watchmen can also take a break,” he said.

