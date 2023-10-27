William Navarro eyes January 2024 comeback

The 26-year-old Navarro saw his rookie season with NorthPort cut short in December 2022 after tearing his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) during the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals series versus Barangay Ginebra.The former Ateneo stalwart was doing well with the Batang Pier after averaging 14.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists when the injury cut short his PBA stint that season.

Young big man JM Calma, whom the team selected as sixth overall in the 2022 PBA Draft, is seen as the future of the team, along with vastly improved Arvin Tolentino, who just recently was part of the Gilas Pilipinas side that won the Asian Games men's basketball gold in Hangzhou, China.The other young NorthPort core includes the 2023 PBA Rookie draft selections Zavier Lucero, Cade Flores, and Brent Paraiso.

