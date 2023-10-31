Will Brown seek redemption?

It’s been over 12 years that Brown last visited Manila to play and tonight, will mark his comeback. There’s still no certainty that Brown will take to the court for the Chiba Jets’ away contest against TNT in Sta. Rosa but EASL officials confirmed he’s on the traveling team. Chiba coach John Patrick will submit his 12-man lineup 24 hours before the start of the game. In Chiba’s previous away outing against the Taipei Fubon Braves, Patrick listed only 10 players and Brown wasn’t one of them.
“Rondae (Hollis-Jefferson) hadn’t practiced and came straight from the Asian Games,” said Lastimosa. “We played without Calvin Oftana who was also fresh from the Asian Games. Now, Rondae is rested and has practiced with us. Quincy (Miller) is our other import and we’re ready to go.” In EASL’s inaugural home-and-away season, each of the eight contending teams play six elimination games up to Feb. 7 before the start of the Final Four so every contest is crucial.
