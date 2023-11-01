Wilbert Ross on overcoming depression, finding strength through music

The 26-year-old actor revealed that he was clinically diagnosed with severe depression in 2019. He also disclosed that there were times when he tried hurting himself as a means of coping with the pain.

The actor shared that being alone had helped him to become stronger and prepared him for what the future had in store for him. During the dark phase of his life, the former Hashtag member added that to cope with his depression, he tried writing songs that would inspire him.

When asked why he named his EP “Lampara,” he shared that he believed that each of us has our own lamp. The singer-songwriter also shared that it was his plan to release his EP this October to coincide with the celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month. Wilbert explained that “Lampara” delved into the importance of mental health issues.

When asked by Manila Standard Entertainment who his “Lampara” is, Wilbert answered, “I’m very independent now. I can say that my own lamp is myself. I can motivate myself.”

