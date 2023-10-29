Widow caught with shabu in panty liner

Martinez arrived at the detention facility and as part of procedure, her belongings were inspected by Jail Officer 3 Vanessa Hermono.

Hermono found one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu wrapped with a P200 bill. Martinez was subjected to a body search by Hermono and she discovered another 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu hidden in a panty liner in the suspect's black sling bag.

