Why Malaysia is now a gateway to world-class healthcare and education

Malaysia, often known for its stunning landscapes, towering skyscrapers, and delectable local cuisine, is now emerging as an ideal place for travelers seeking top-quality services in the fields of education and healthcare.It has quickly risen as a hub for medical tourism, boasting state-of-the-art medical facilities and highly skilled healthcare professionals, drawing patients from across the globe.

In 2022, the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) witnessed a remarkable resurgence in medical tourism, with 850,000 healthcare travelers. Beyond healthcare, Malaysia offers a holistic approach, allowing medical tourists to experience the country beyond hospital walls, with dedicated immigration lanes, welcoming airport services, and comprehensive medical travel packages.Two prominent healthcare institutions, Sunway Medical Center (SMC) and Pantai Hospital, stand as exemplars of world-class care, equipped with advanced technologies and seamless travel arrangements.

SMC is particularly renowned for its expertise in cancer care, robotic-assisted surgery, organ transplants, and various other specialties. Its strategic location in Sunway City Kuala Lumpur offers easy access to amenities and tourist attractions, creating a complete destination for healthcare and leisure. headtopics.com

With over 160 private higher education institutions and 20 public universities, Malaysia presents a rich tapestry of academic opportunities, ranging from undergraduate programs to postgraduate studies.

Malaysia’s proximity to the Philippines makes it convenient for students to travel during semester breaks. Leading the way are institutions like the Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation (APU) and Sunway University. headtopics.com

Malaysia names Sultan Ibrahim as next kingThe king plays a largely ceremonial role in Malaysia, but the monarchy has become more influential in recent years due to prolonged political instability that has prompted the incumbent king to wield rarely used discretionary powers Read more ⮕

When was the last time you looked up to a sky full of stars?Or why we no longer marvel at the sky above us as we once did Read more ⮕

Tradisyong Subanen ng ‘Pinas, itinanghal sa MalaysiaTradisyong Subanen ng Pilipinas, tampok sa Living Arts Culture Festival sa Malaysia Read more ⮕

Why Richard Gutierrez remains a solid KapamilyaActor Richard Gutierrez, who renewed his contract with ABS-CBN on Thursday, shared his reasons why he chose to stay a solid Kapamilya. Read more ⮕

Business Mentor: Why some business plans failAs entrepreneurs, we are no strangers to the excitement and ambition of creating endless business plans. Read more ⮕

Why the Philippines abstained from UN call for truce in GazaA total of 120 members voted in favor of the humanitarian truce resolution, while 14 others voted against it. Read more ⮕