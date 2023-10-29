Why Malaysia is now a gateway to world-class healthcare and education

Malaysia, often known for its stunning landscapes, towering skyscrapers, and delectable local cuisine, is now emerging as an ideal place for travelers seeking top-quality services in the fields of education and healthcare.It has quickly risen as a hub for medical tourism, boasting state-of-the-art medical facilities and highly skilled healthcare professionals, drawing patients from across the globe.
In 2022, the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) witnessed a remarkable resurgence in medical tourism, with 850,000 healthcare travelers. Beyond healthcare, Malaysia offers a holistic approach, allowing medical tourists to experience the country beyond hospital walls, with dedicated immigration lanes, welcoming airport services, and comprehensive medical travel packages.Two prominent healthcare institutions, Sunway Medical Center (SMC) and Pantai Hospital, stand as exemplars of world-class care, equipped with advanced technologies and seamless travel arrangements.
SMC is particularly renowned for its expertise in cancer care, robotic-assisted surgery, organ transplants, and various other specialties. Its strategic location in Sunway City Kuala Lumpur offers easy access to amenities and tourist attractions, creating a complete destination for healthcare and leisure. headtopics.com
With over 160 private higher education institutions and 20 public universities, Malaysia presents a rich tapestry of academic opportunities, ranging from undergraduate programs to postgraduate studies.
Malaysia’s proximity to the Philippines makes it convenient for students to travel during semester breaks. Leading the way are institutions like the Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation (APU) and Sunway University. headtopics.com